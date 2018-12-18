Sports Iwobi charges Arsenal to start another unbeaten run – Newtelegraph

#1
Nigerian midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has charged his fellow Arsenal teammates to begin another great run after their defeat at Southampton on Sunday

Iwobi, who featured for 70th minute in the match at St Mary’s before his place was taken by Mezut Ozil says the Gunners should not dwell …



read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2A0WApC

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top