Iwobi: I can't sing Nigerian national anthem

    Arsenal star and Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi has admitted he can’t stringe the lines of the Nigeria national anthem correctly.

    Iwobi, who scored the goal that saw the Super Eagles to the Russia World Cup against Zambia made the revelation while being quizzed by Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry and Philadelphia Eagles star, Jay Ajayi.

    Iwobi stated he did not know the words to the Nigerian national anthem too well, suggesting that he mouths along to the anthem when the camera was focused on him before the start of international matches.

