Entertainment Iyabo Ojo Comes Hard For Kemi Olunloyo As She Rains Curses On Her – Information Nigeria

#1
Nigeria actress, Iyabo Ojo comes hard for the self-acclaimed Nigeria Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo as she engages in a verbal brawling with her on her social media page (Instagram)

The battle between Iyabo Ojo and Kemi Olunloyo seems to be a bottomless pit has Iyabo replies Kemi Olunyolo in an Instagram …



via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2MzSKfG

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top