The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has closed the sale of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms.
The board’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the sale of forms, ended …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2NtIpPz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The board’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the sale of forms, ended …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2NtIpPz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]