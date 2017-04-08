The Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, has announced the suspension of the board’s mock examination due to some circumstances beyond its control. Oloyede, in a text message sent to the supervisors at the various centres in the FCT on Saturday in Abuja, expressed regrets at the inconveniences it might cause the public, especially the candidates. He said a new date would be communicated to them later. The examination, scheduled to hold on Saturday in some accredited centres across the country was shifted, infuriating many candidates. The mock examination, which is not compulsory, was designed to acquaint prospective candidates with the application of the examination and its processes, using the Computer Based Testing mode. News Agency of Nigeria correspondent, who monitored the examination in some parts of Lagos, reported that candidates arrived their respective centres as early as 5.00 a.m.