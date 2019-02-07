Jay-Z has hired an attorney to help 21 Savage, so he does not get deported to the UK, as he also slammed the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
21 Savage is currently detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), after they discovered he is …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2DfRQ07
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
21 Savage is currently detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), after they discovered he is …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2DfRQ07
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]