Entertainment Jay-Z hires an attorney to help 21 Savage – Laila’s Blog

#1
Jay-Z has hired an attorney to help 21 Savage, so he does not get deported to the UK, as he also slammed the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

21 Savage is currently detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), after they discovered he is …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2DfRQ07

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top