Entertainment Jennifer Lopez Has Been Crowned CFDA’s 2019 Fashion Icon – Olisa.tv

#1
Congratulations to Jennifer Lopez! The Council of Fashion Designers of America has announced that at its annual awards ceremony to be held at the Brooklyn Museum in New York, Lopez will be awarded the Fashion Icon Award.

The previous winners include Rihanna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and 2018 honoree Naomi Campbell. And …



via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2Grpe6I

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top