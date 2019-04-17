Congratulations to Jennifer Lopez! The Council of Fashion Designers of America has announced that at its annual awards ceremony to be held at the Brooklyn Museum in New York, Lopez will be awarded the Fashion Icon Award.
The previous winners include Rihanna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and 2018 honoree Naomi Campbell. And …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2Grpe6I
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The previous winners include Rihanna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and 2018 honoree Naomi Campbell. And …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2Grpe6I
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]