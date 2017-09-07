Jumia Travel, a prominent online travel agency in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Mr Joe Falter as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr Falter is succeeding Mr Paul Midy, who left to take a different position in the larger Jumia Group. Mr Falter, who is also the founder and CEO of Jumia Food, assumes the role as part of efforts outlined to further bolster the company’s operations. Speaking on his appointment, Mr Falter said, “I could not be more excited to join this dynamic team which is revolutionising the way that people travel in Africa and beyond. “With by far the biggest hotel inventory and market leading innovations, Jumia Travel is a clear leader in travel, tourism and hospitality, and I am thrilled to be leading the business forward.”