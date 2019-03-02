Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has hit back at critics who called her out over her congratulatory message to President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.
Joke Silva had congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, on their victory in the 2019 elections hours …
