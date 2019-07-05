Rev. Elisha Numan of the Baptist Church, Ungwan Makers, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State abducted on 14th August 2019 has regained his freedom.Recall that gunmen abducted Numan from his house on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at about 2 am, alongside his son, Emmanuel.The bandits, however, later freed the son to go home and raise money for his father’s ransom