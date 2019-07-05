JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Kaduna pastor regains freedom from kidnappers after 15 days - Daily post

#1
Rev. Elisha Numan of the Baptist Church, Ungwan Makers, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State abducted on 14th August 2019 has regained his freedom.

Recall that gunmen abducted Numan from his house on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at about 2 am, alongside his son, Emmanuel.

The bandits, however, later freed the son to go home and raise money for his father’s ransom

KADUNA PASTOR.PNG
READ MORE
 
[58]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top