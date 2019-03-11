The Police in Kano have taken the state deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, and the State Commissioner for Local Government, Alhaji Sule Garo, into custody over alleged threat to public peace.
The two were arrested for alleged disruption of the Collation of results of the Governorship Elections at …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2ESHHqX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The two were arrested for alleged disruption of the Collation of results of the Governorship Elections at …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2ESHHqX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]