Fast rising singer/ songwriter KellyX finally puts out his highly anticipated new project that is already making waves in Ghanaian media houses.
He recruits the services of BIG TANKER who helped in adding more life to the WILLY F BEAT produced song tagged PILOT....
Download, listen, share & enjoy!!! via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2NTy1Pv
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
