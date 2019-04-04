Politics Keyamo on server results: Court will rule based on electoral act — not social media videos - The Cable

Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign, says courts will only deliver judgments based on the provisions of the electoral act and not videos circulating on social media.

Keyamo was reacting to videos where some Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff said the commission planned to transmit results of the 2019 elections electronically.






