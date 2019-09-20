GOD IS THE CREATOR OF THE HEAVEN AND EARTH,THE CREATOR OF RIVERS,ANIMALS AND LEAVES ..HUMAN BEING ARE CREATED LAST AND WE ARE THE MOST WICKED ON EARTH ..I PRAYED TO GOD THAT ANY OF US WE NOT BE RE-CREATED BY THE WICKED HUMAN BEING AMEN ...IN ANY WAYS YOU ARE SUFFERING CALL BABA AWODOLA ON...08147285727 +23408147285727..FOR ASSISTANT AND HEALING...EVERYTHING GOD HAVE DONE IS VERY GREAT,BUT ENEMIES CHANGE THE GREATNESS IN HUMAN BEING AND TURN THE PERSON TO A RECKLESS PERSON..ANY POWER THAT WANT TO CHANGE YOUR GREATNESS WILL BE BURIED...FOR THOSE THAT HAVE SOME PROBLEMS..FINANCIALLY,HEATH,BUSINESS,PROMOTION,SPIRITUAL ATTACK OR YOU ARE FIGHTING FOR A POST FOR LONG TIME..COME NOW BY THE POWER OF GOD AND THE POWER OF ROOTS AND LEAVES IT SHALL BE WELL WITH YOU..CALL BABA AWODOLA NATIVE DOCTOR ON...08147285727 08147285727