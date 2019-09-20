A Bill to regulate the use of social media by Nigerians on Wednesday scaled second reading in Senate.
The controversial Bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to make provisions for the protection from internet falsehood and manipulations and for related matters, 2019,” was sponsored by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, representing Niger East.
