BREAKING: Social media Bill scales second reading in Senate - The Nation

#1
A Bill to regulate the use of social media by Nigerians on Wednesday scaled second reading in Senate.

The controversial Bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to make provisions for the protection from internet falsehood and manipulations and for related matters, 2019,” was sponsored by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, representing Niger East.
Nigerian-Senate.jpg


