Nigerian music star, Kizz Daniel was reportedly held hostage by Babcock students last night, for allegedly collecting N3.5m without performing.
According to the aggrieved Babcock students, Kizz Daniel who made them wait 7 hours for his performance showed up, but refused to move in because they couldn’t provide …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2QSosm5
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to the aggrieved Babcock students, Kizz Daniel who made them wait 7 hours for his performance showed up, but refused to move in because they couldn’t provide …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2QSosm5
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[93]