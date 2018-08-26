Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics Kwara APC warns against rejection of prospective members – BusinessDay

#1
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State at the weekend warned ward chairmen of the party along with their local executive committees, against rejecting prospective members as the party braces up for membership registration and revalidation.

Chairman of the party, Ishola Balogun-Fulani, gave …



Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2LresNa

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[94]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top