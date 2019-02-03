Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi Webster celebrate her first birthday, and as you expected, the event was celebrated in style.
It also looks like Kylie was planning a big bash for her baby’s bday (as Kardashians are wont to do), but ironically, Kylie says that …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2G6LOCL
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
It also looks like Kylie was planning a big bash for her baby’s bday (as Kardashians are wont to do), but ironically, Kylie says that …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2G6LOCL
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[17]