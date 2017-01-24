Submit Post Advertise

World La La Land Gets 14 Oscar Nominations [FULL LIST]

    La La Land earned a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations. The smash-hit musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling tied the record set by Titanic and All About Eve.

    See full nomination list:

    Best Picture
    Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in Fences
    Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in Fences. David Lee / Paramount Pictures
    Arrival
    Fences
    Hacksaw Ridge
    Hell or High Water
    Hidden Figures
    La La Land
    Lion
    Manchester by the Sea
    Moonlight

    Directing
    Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
    Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
    Damien Chazelle, La La Land
    Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
    Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

    Actor in a Leading Role
    Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
    Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
    Ryan Gosling, La La Land
    Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
    Denzel Washington, Fences

    Actress in a Leading Role
    Isabelle Huppert, Elle
    Ruth Negga, Loving
    Natalie Portman, Jackie
    Emma Stone, La La Land
    Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

    Actress in a Supporting Role
    Viola Davis, Fences
    Naomie Harris, Moonlight
    Nicole Kidman, Lion
    Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
    Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

    Actor in a Supporting Role
    Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
    Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
    Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
    Dev Patel, Lion
    Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

    Adapted Screenplay
    Arrival
    Fences
    Hidden Figures
    Lion
    Moonlight

    Original Screenplay
    Hell or High Water
    La La Land
    The Lobster
    Manchester by the Sea
    20th Century Women

    Animated Feature Film
    Kubo and the Two Strings
    Moana
    My Life as a Zucchini
    The Red Turtle
    Zootopia

    Foreign Language Film
    Land of Mine (Denmark)
    A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
    The Salesman (Iran)
    Tanna (Australia)
    Toni Erdmann (Germany)

    Documentary Feature
    Fire at Sea
    I Am Not Your Negro
    Life, Animated
    O.J. Made in America
    13th

    Cinematography
    Arrival, Bradford Young
    La La Land, Linus Sandgren
    Lion, Greig Fraser
    Moonlight, James Laxton
    Silence, Rodrigo Prieto

    Film Editing
    Arrival, Joe Walker
    Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert
    Hell or High Water, Jake Roberts
    La La Land, Tom Cross
    Moonlight, Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

    Production Design
    Arrival, Patrice Vermette and Paul Hotte
    Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock
    Hail, Caesar! , Jess Gonchor and Nancy Haigh
    La La Land, Davis Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
    Passengers, Guy Hendrix Dyas and Gene Serdena

    Costume Design
    Allied, Joanna Johnston
    Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood
    Florence Foster Jenkins, Consolata Boyle
    Jackie, Madeline Fontaine
    La La Land, Mary Zophres

    Makeup and Hairstyling
    A Man Called Ove, Eva von Bahr and Love Larson
    Star Trek Beyond, Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
    Suicide Squad, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, and Christopher Nelson

    Original Score
    Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence star in Passengers
    Passengers is now a two-time Oscar nominee. Sony Pictures
    Jackie, Mica Levi
    La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
    Lion, Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
    Moonlight, Nicholas Brittell
    Passengers, Thomas Newman

    Original Song
    “Audition (The Fools who Dream),” La La Land, music by Justin Hurwitz, lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
    “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls, music and lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, and Karl Johan Schuster
    “City of Stars,” La La Land, music by Justin Hurwitz, lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
    “The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story, music and lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
    “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana, music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

    Sound Editing
    Arrival, Sylvain Bellemare
    Deepwater Horizon, Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli
    Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright
    La La Land, Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
    Sully, Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

    Sound Mixing
    Arrival, Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye
    Hacksaw Ridge, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie, and Peter Grace
    La La Land, Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee, and Steve A. Morrow
    Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio, and Stuart Wilson
    13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush, and Mac Ruth

    Visual Effects
    Deepwater Horizon, Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Justin Billington, and Burt Dalton
    Doctor Strange, Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli, and Paul Corbould
    The Jungle Book, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Dan Lemmon
    Kubo and the Two Strings, Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean, and Brad Schiff
    Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel, and Neil Corbould

    Animated Short Film
    Blind Vaysha
    Borrowed Time
    Pear Cider and Cigarettes
    Pearl
    Piper

    Live Action Short Film
    Ennemis Intérieurs
    La Femme et le TGV
    Silent Nights
    Sing
    Timecode

    Documentary Short Subject
    Extremis
    4.1 Miles
    Joe’s Violin
    Watani: My Homeland
    The White Helmets
     
