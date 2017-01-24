La La Land earned a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations. The smash-hit musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling tied the record set by Titanic and All About Eve. See full nomination list: Best Picture Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in Fences Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in Fences. David Lee / Paramount Pictures Arrival Fences Hacksaw Ridge Hell or High Water Hidden Figures La La Land Lion Manchester by the Sea Moonlight Directing Denis Villeneuve, Arrival Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge Damien Chazelle, La La Land Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea Barry Jenkins, Moonlight Actor in a Leading Role Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge Ryan Gosling, La La Land Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic Denzel Washington, Fences Actress in a Leading Role Isabelle Huppert, Elle Ruth Negga, Loving Natalie Portman, Jackie Emma Stone, La La Land Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins Actress in a Supporting Role Viola Davis, Fences Naomie Harris, Moonlight Nicole Kidman, Lion Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea Actor in a Supporting Role Mahershala Ali, Moonlight Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea Dev Patel, Lion Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals Adapted Screenplay Arrival Fences Hidden Figures Lion Moonlight Original Screenplay Hell or High Water La La Land The Lobster Manchester by the Sea 20th Century Women Animated Feature Film Kubo and the Two Strings Moana My Life as a Zucchini The Red Turtle Zootopia Foreign Language Film Land of Mine (Denmark) A Man Called Ove (Sweden) The Salesman (Iran) Tanna (Australia) Toni Erdmann (Germany) Documentary Feature Fire at Sea I Am Not Your Negro Life, Animated O.J. Made in America 13th Cinematography Arrival, Bradford Young La La Land, Linus Sandgren Lion, Greig Fraser Moonlight, James Laxton Silence, Rodrigo Prieto Film Editing Arrival, Joe Walker Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert Hell or High Water, Jake Roberts La La Land, Tom Cross Moonlight, Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon Production Design Arrival, Patrice Vermette and Paul Hotte Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock Hail, Caesar! , Jess Gonchor and Nancy Haigh La La Land, Davis Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco Passengers, Guy Hendrix Dyas and Gene Serdena Costume Design Allied, Joanna Johnston Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colleen Atwood Florence Foster Jenkins, Consolata Boyle Jackie, Madeline Fontaine La La Land, Mary Zophres Makeup and Hairstyling A Man Called Ove, Eva von Bahr and Love Larson Star Trek Beyond, Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo Suicide Squad, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, and Christopher Nelson Original Score Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence star in Passengers Passengers is now a two-time Oscar nominee. Sony Pictures Jackie, Mica Levi La La Land, Justin Hurwitz Lion, Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka Moonlight, Nicholas Brittell Passengers, Thomas Newman Original Song “Audition (The Fools who Dream),” La La Land, music by Justin Hurwitz, lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls, music and lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, and Karl Johan Schuster “City of Stars,” La La Land, music by Justin Hurwitz, lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul “The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story, music and lyric by J. Ralph and Sting “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana, music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda Sound Editing Arrival, Sylvain Bellemare Deepwater Horizon, Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright La La Land, Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan Sully, Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman Sound Mixing Arrival, Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye Hacksaw Ridge, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie, and Peter Grace La La Land, Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee, and Steve A. Morrow Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio, and Stuart Wilson 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush, and Mac Ruth Visual Effects Deepwater Horizon, Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Justin Billington, and Burt Dalton Doctor Strange, Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli, and Paul Corbould The Jungle Book, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Dan Lemmon Kubo and the Two Strings, Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean, and Brad Schiff Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel, and Neil Corbould Animated Short Film Blind Vaysha Borrowed Time Pear Cider and Cigarettes Pearl Piper Live Action Short Film Ennemis Intérieurs La Femme et le TGV Silent Nights Sing Timecode Documentary Short Subject Extremis 4.1 Miles Joe’s Violin Watani: My Homeland The White Helmets