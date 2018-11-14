Entertainment Lagos State Government Disapproves Davido’s Concert Venue As He Blows Red Hot, Firing Back At Them – tooXclusive

Featured Thread #1
DMW boss; Davido, at midnight on Wednesday took to his social media pages to reveal that his intended Lagos concert show at the Eko Atlantic was not approved.

The Superstar whom many have been waiting on in order to have him announce a date for a December concert in Lagos in …



via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2TbypNh

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top