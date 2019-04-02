Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says the Buhari administration has sent corruption “under the carpet”.
Speaking in an interview with the Voice of America (VOA), Mohammed said in the second term, this government will be more determined in the fight against corruption.
He said the president will not compromise his anti-corruption programmes and policies.
Mohammed granted the interview in Washington, where he is said to be engaging international media and think tank, promote and reiterate the successes of Buhari’s government.
