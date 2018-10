THE NIGERA CUSTOM SERVICE 2018/2019 RECUITMENT/

REPLACEMENT FORM IS NOW ON SALES

IN THE LAST FEW WEEKS CALL OFFICER

INCHARGE ON (+2348064925806///08020719935) FOR PURCHASE

AND CLEARANCE__&THE AUCTIONING OF

UNCLEARED IMPOUNDED VEHICLES HAS

BEGAN-CONTACT CUSTOM MATHEW DAVIDSON.

0N (+2348064925806) <some cars&prices="">•Go

lf2&3 N300,000,GOLF4&5 N400,000.

•Toyota Rav4 N450,000

•Toyota4Runner N400,000

•Toyota Avalon N500,000

•Toyota Avensis N550,000

•ToyotaCamry N350,000

•Toyota Corolla N450,000

•Toyota HiacebusN700,000

•Highlander N650,000

•Toyota HiLux N850,000

•Toyota Matrix N650,000

•Toyota Prado N750,000

•Toyota venza N750,000

•SEINNA N550,000

•Toyota picnic N500,000

•HondaAccordN550,000

•Honda Civic N450,000

•Honda Evilspirit 550,000

•HondaPilot N500,000

•Infiniti FX35 N700,000

•InfinitiFX45 N700,000

•RangeRover sport N1.6M

•Land Rover N1. 000,000

•Lexus RX330 N600,000

•Lexus RX350 N650,000

•BMW X5 N500 000

•BMW X6 N550,000

•Benz E-class N500,000

BUY YOUR BAGS OF RICE IN A LOWER PRICE

OF *8,500 AND GROUNDNUT OIL #5,500 CONTACT CUSTOM DAVIDSON.

ON (080-6492-5806.) FOR MORE

INFORMATION AND PURCHASE . Royal

Umbrella=#8,500. Mama Gold=#8,500. Royal

Stallion=#8,500. Otunba=#8,500. Rising

Sun=#8,500. Special Rice=#8,500.

Africa=#8,500. Royal Crown=#8,500.

Brazil=#8,500. Elephant Gold=#8,500. Super

Eagle=#8,500. PJS=#8,500. Tomato

Rice=#8,500. Caprice=#8,500. Gino Oil=#8,500.

Turkey Oil=#8,500. WE DELIVER TO ANY PART

OF THE COUNTRY UPON THE CUSTOMER(S).