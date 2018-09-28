The streets of Osogbo and other major towns in Osun State have remained calm, devoid of jubilation by supporters of the All Progressives Congress despite the declaration of the candidate of the party, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, as the winner of the governorship election.
This and much more are in the Nigeria Bulletin news highlights of the week.
28/09/2018 - Here are the highlighted headlines from Nigeria news for the week
2019: "I Will Perform Better If I Survive Another Four Years" - President Buhari - Daily Post Nigeria
Turkish President Erdogan Visits Germany To Bury The Hatchet… – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com
Osun Streets Devoid Of Celebration Despite Oyetola’s Victory – Punch Newspapers – Punch Newspapers
I’m The Only One Contesting For Presidency In APC – President Buhari – Naijaloaded News
NAF Officers manhandle The Guardian reporter for snapping crashed jets – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper
D’Tigress’ #FIBAWWC journey comes to an End after Loss to USA – BellaNaija
Mourinho-Pogba feud takes spotlight, Chelsea host Liverpool – Daily Nation
This and much more are in the Nigeria Bulletin news highlights of the week.
28/09/2018 - Here are the highlighted headlines from Nigeria news for the week
2019: "I Will Perform Better If I Survive Another Four Years" - President Buhari - Daily Post Nigeria
Turkish President Erdogan Visits Germany To Bury The Hatchet… – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com
Osun Streets Devoid Of Celebration Despite Oyetola’s Victory – Punch Newspapers – Punch Newspapers
I’m The Only One Contesting For Presidency In APC – President Buhari – Naijaloaded News
NAF Officers manhandle The Guardian reporter for snapping crashed jets – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper
D’Tigress’ #FIBAWWC journey comes to an End after Loss to USA – BellaNaija
Mourinho-Pogba feud takes spotlight, Chelsea host Liverpool – Daily Nation
Attachments
- 43.8 KB Views: 0