28/09/2018 - Here are the highlighted headlines from Nigeria news for the week

The streets of Osogbo and other major towns in Osun State have remained calm, devoid of jubilation by supporters of the All Progressives Congress despite the declaration of the candidate of the party, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, as the winner of the governorship election.