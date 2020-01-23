Lesotho’s Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, 80, is to be charged with the murder of his estranged wife Lipolelo Thabane, police have said.
Mr Thabane announced he would be stepping down in July because of old age, without commenting about the case. His current wife Maesaiah …
