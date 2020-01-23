World Kenyan Man who was caught killing wife by daughter has been found dead – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
A 44-year-old man from Likoni, who fatally hacked his wife on Friday following a domestic dispute, has been found dead.

The body of Peter Mutisya was found in a thicket near the Mama Ngina Waterfront by police officers attached to Central police post on Sunday …

kenya.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2TPh9Qp

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[17]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top