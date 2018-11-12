Lee was an unrivaled legend in the comics world and the former president and chairman of Marvel Comics. The icon's comic career started back in 1939 before Marvel existed.
He's responsible for popular characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, and Black Panther....
