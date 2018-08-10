Place your Ad here for $135.00 per Week!

Entertainment Linda Ikeji Teases Fans With Bits Of Her Baby Daddy’s Identity – YabaLeftOnline

Featured Thread #1
Nigerian celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji who is currently in Atlanta, United States to welcome her baby, has confirmed that her baby daddy is from Delta State.

Linda confirmed this report in a new post she shared on her Instagram page. The beautiful photo she shared was with the caption; “Mummy-to-be to …



via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2oG6l6J

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top