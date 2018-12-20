Entertainment Lionheart: Nigerian Cinema Association Responds To Genevieve Nnaji’s Allegations – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
During the week, Genevieve Nnaji accused FilmOne distribution of not distributing her internationally acclaimed directional debut, Lionheart. Genevieve had taken to Instagram to announce that December 21 was set as the release date for Lionheart in Nigerian cinemas....



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2BxvBly

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[20]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top