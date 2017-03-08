Submit Post Advertise

Business List of Nigerian Banks Likely to Takeover Etisalat Today

Discussion in 'Business News' started by Lequte, Mar 8, 2017 at 11:36 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    It's not news anymore, Etisalat is in debt, and are reportedly finding it hard to pay back.

    Read: Etisalat Nigeria in Heavy Debt, May be Sold Off

    It's believed that the telecoms firm took a loan (N541bn) from a consortium of banks two years ago and haven't paid back what they owed in full.

    The banks want their pound of flesh, it seems. Etisalat has called on the NCC to intervene into the matter but it seems the banks are hearing none of it as they need their money urgently.

    Reports say the banks want to take over Etisalat and sell it to the next highest bidder.

    Here are the banks who might take over Etisalat according to Premium Times:

    1. Guaranty Trust Bank
    2. Access Bank
    3. Zenith Bank
    Read more: End Of The Line? Banks To Take Over Etisalat Over N541.8 Billion Naira Debt
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Mar 8, 2017 at 11:36 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments