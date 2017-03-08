It's not news anymore, Etisalat is in debt, and are reportedly finding it hard to pay back. Read: Etisalat Nigeria in Heavy Debt, May be Sold Off It's believed that the telecoms firm took a loan (N541bn) from a consortium of banks two years ago and haven't paid back what they owed in full. The banks want their pound of flesh, it seems. Etisalat has called on the NCC to intervene into the matter but it seems the banks are hearing none of it as they need their money urgently. Reports say the banks want to take over Etisalat and sell it to the next highest bidder. Here are the banks who might take over Etisalat according to Premium Times: Guaranty Trust Bank Access Bank Zenith Bank Read more: End Of The Line? Banks To Take Over Etisalat Over N541.8 Billion Naira Debt