Politics LIVE: Saraki struggling to retain seat as results trickle in – TheCable

Featured Thread #1
RESULT In Kwara: Asa LGA, Kwara central Senatorial election result Oloriegbe (APC): 15,932 Saraki (PDP): 11,252 In Abia: INEC officials reluctant to return to Ward 5, PU 12 and 13 Afara Ohokobe after being allegedly chased away by voters on Saturday. "We can’t go there again without security and the …



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2EbE9jl
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[608]
Dangote 3x

Dangote 3x

New Member
#2
#2
This is to inform the general public that both individuals and distributors can now order Dán-gote3XCement directly from the factory at a promo price of 130O Naira minimum for purchase is from 1OO bags and above and a trailer load of 600bags and 900bags,kindly contact sales manager Mr Adebayo on 07064676625 Note Delivery is two working days after Booking and it nation wide!!! Cost of loading, offloading and transportation is #300 per bag and must be paid before we ensure your supply!! THANKS https://chat.whatsapp.com/GUcwP55DY4R99MN7Xm0NyW
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top