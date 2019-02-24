Featured Thread #1
RESULT In Kwara: Asa LGA, Kwara central Senatorial election result Oloriegbe (APC): 15,932 Saraki (PDP): 11,252 In Abia: INEC officials reluctant to return to Ward 5, PU 12 and 13 Afara Ohokobe after being allegedly chased away by voters on Saturday. "We can’t go there again without security and the …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2EbE9jl
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2EbE9jl
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[608]