The Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, said over 110,000 people in 24 communities including Makurdi, the state capital, were displaced by flood in recent months. The Executive Secretary of the agency, Boniface Ortese, told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Makurdi on Wednesday that over 2, 769 households were also affected. He explained that places affected included Achusa, Idye, Wurukum Market, Genabe, Industrial Layout, Demekpe, Wadata Market, Katungu, behind the Civil Service Commission, Agboughul-Wadata among others. “In Achusa, 200 houses were affected with 5,125 persons displaced. In Idye 217 houses were affected while 5,200 persons were displaced. “Also, behind the Civil Service Commission 200 houses were submerged in flood and 5,777 persons were displaced. “At Genabe, 200 houses were affected with 5,021 persons displaced, 218 houses around the Wurukum market were affected with 1,000 persons displaced, and at Wadata market150 houses were affected and 4,300 persons were displaced. “Similarly, at Industrial Layout, 69 houses were flooded and 4,310 persons displaced; Demekpe 111 houses were affected while 7,820 persons displaced,’’ the official said. Mr. Ortese further said that 137 houses were flooded in Katungu with 6,031 persons displaced while at Agboughul-Wadata 201 houses were affected and 5,728 persons displaced. He said that government was doing everything within its little resources to assist flood victims in the state. Meanwhile, the state commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Joseph Utsev, has urged the Federal Government to include Benue among states to benefit from the N1.6 billion ecological intervention fund.