Entertainment Maleek Berry To Perform At London Wireless 2019 With Tyga, Ella Mai – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Wireless Festival has announced a massive line-up for 2019, with a bill topped by rap heavyweights Cardi B, Migos, Travis Scott, Future and ASAP Rocky.

The 3-day event would be happening at London’s Finsbury Park from July 5-7, Wireless will also welcome the …



via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2RVIzEN

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top