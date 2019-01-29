Entertainment Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Migos, Travis Scott Announced As Headliners for London’s Wireless Festival – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

London’s Wireless Festival has announced the first list of acts to perform at the 2019 event.

The three-day festival which featured a surprise Drake performance last year is set to welcome Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B and Migos for this year’s edition. …



via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2WrkAvB

