A man in his 50s died today and a woman was rushed to hospital from a controversial sex festival held in woodland in Kent. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of Flamefest, which took place over the weekend near Royal Tunbridge Wells, while the woman was airlifted to hospital. Witnesses reported seeing five police cars and two ambulances today at the site, where a clean-up operation had been underway following the event. The festival caused uproar in the exclusive Kent town after it was announced, offering an 'adult play area' staffed by dominatrix and a variety of kinky workshops. Around 250 people paid up to £600 to attend the weekend-long festival - which finished on Sunday - and organisers drafted in extra security to stop gatecrashers. South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to reports of two people found unconscious at a field in the Southborough area of the town at 6am today. A spokesman for Kent Police said: 'Kent Police is making enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding an unexplained death in Tunbridge Wells. 'Officers were called by South East Coast Ambulance Service at 6.14am on Tuesday August 22 to a medical incident at a campsite in Powder Mill Lane, Tunbridge Wells.