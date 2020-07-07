Metro Man Found De*d Inside Popular Hotel N*ked – PM EXPRESS

#1
pmexpressng.com

Man Found De*d Inside Popular Hotel N*ked - P.M.EXPRESS

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE Police operatives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti, Yaba, have commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances which led to the death of a man, Emmanuel Ayuk, who was found dead inside his hotel room naked. P.M.EXPRESS reports...
