A Nigerian man has just been freed from jail, where he spent 2 years over a false rape accusation made by his girlfriend’s parents who didn’t like him.
According to Harrison Gwamnishu, who shared the story online, it was alleged that the parents of the ex-inmate’s girlfriend, conspired …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2SJXr58
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to Harrison Gwamnishu, who shared the story online, it was alleged that the parents of the ex-inmate’s girlfriend, conspired …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2SJXr58
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]