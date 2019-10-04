A Russian man has launched a lawsuit against Apple, claiming an iPhone app turned him gay.
He says this comes after an incident involving GayCoin crypto-currency. Saying he suffered moral harm, he is asking for one million rubles (£12,000), according to a copy of …
Read more via BBC News – https://ift.tt/30KO2xF
