Man United Vs Liverpool Starting Line Up

    Ibrahimovic gets the nod for this crunch clash, with Anthony Martial also in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI.

    Wayne Rooney requires one goal to become United’s all-time top goalscorer but starts on the bench against Liverpool.

    man u liverpool.PNG


    Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Herrera, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Ibrahimovic


    Subs: Romero, Blind, Smalling, Fellaini, Mata, Rashford, Rooney


    Liverpool Team: Mignolet, Alecander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Origi


    Subs: Karius, Gomez, Moreno, Stewart, Ejaria, Coutinho, Sturridge
     
