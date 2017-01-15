Ibrahimovic gets the nod for this crunch clash, with Anthony Martial also in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI. Wayne Rooney requires one goal to become United’s all-time top goalscorer but starts on the bench against Liverpool. Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Herrera, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Ibrahimovic Subs: Romero, Blind, Smalling, Fellaini, Mata, Rashford, Rooney Liverpool Team: Mignolet, Alecander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Origi Subs: Karius, Gomez, Moreno, Stewart, Ejaria, Coutinho, Sturridge