Man Utd beat Man City 2-0 at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Thursday night. 67,401 turned up at the home of the Houston Texans for the first ever Manchester derby to be played outside of England. New signing Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring after 36 minutes when he beat another new arrival in Manchester, City keeper Ederson, to a ball over the top from Paul Pogba. After rounding the Brazilian, Lukaku's task was still not straightforward, but he made it look so with a fine finish. It was a quickfire double from Man Utd. Just two minutes after Lukaku had given them the lead, Marcus Rashford doubled their advantage when he superbly finished after a run and pass from Henrikh Mkhitaryan.