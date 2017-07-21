Submit Post Advertise

Sports Man Utd Beat Man City In First Derby Outside England

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Jul 21, 2017 at 10:05 AM. Views count: 254

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Man Utd beat Man City 2-0 at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Thursday night.

    man utd players 2.PNG

    67,401 turned up at the home of the Houston Texans for the first ever Manchester derby to be played outside of England.

    New signing Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring after 36 minutes when he beat another new arrival in Manchester, City keeper Ederson, to a ball over the top from Paul Pogba.

    After rounding the Brazilian, Lukaku's task was still not straightforward, but he made it look so with a fine finish.

    It was a quickfire double from Man Utd. Just two minutes after Lukaku had given them the lead, Marcus Rashford doubled their advantage when he superbly finished after a run and pass from Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
     
    kemi, Jul 21, 2017 at 10:05 AM
    #1



    Comments