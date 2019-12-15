Entertainment MBGN 2019 Nyekachi Douglas wins the heart of many with her rare display of affection after Miss Jamaica was crowned 2019 Miss World (video) – LIB

#1
Miss Nyekachi Douglas, the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2019, has won the hearts of many with her rare display of excitement and joy after her fellow contestant, Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh was crowned winner of the 2019 Miss World competition.

Nyekachi who was also crowned Miss World Africa at the …


via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Ehkij1

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[84]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top