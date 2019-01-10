Metro Minimum Wage: Buhari Appoints Rewane Chair of Advisory Committee – Olisa.tv

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated an advisory technical committee on the proposed N30,000 new minimum wage.

The committee which is made up of experienced economists and administrators is to be headed by a popular economist, Bismark Rewane. During the inauguration the committee in Abuja Wednesday, Buhari said the committee …



Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2D1XVyx

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top