Moments ago, Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, was declared the winner of the 68th annual Miss Universe competition which aired live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.
Tunzi 89 other competitors; she made the top 20, then top 10, 5, before she was named the top 3. She …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/36fAPA4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Tunzi 89 other competitors; she made the top 20, then top 10, 5, before she was named the top 3. She …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/36fAPA4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[89]