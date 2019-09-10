Business Mobile Network Operators’ Assets In Nigeria Hit N1.95 Trillion – Nairaland

Total assets base of mobile operators in Nigeria increased by 130 per cent between 2017, and 2018, hitting N1.95 trillion last year, from N847.97 billion.

These assets include all facilities that make communications seamless in Nigeria, like the base transceiver stations, fibre cables, network operation centre, data centres, among others. …

