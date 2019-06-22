advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Multichoice, DSTV Owners To Sack 2,200 Workers

Naspers’ pay-television business MultiChoice Group, owners of DSTV is planning to lay off close to 2,200 workers in a shake-up of its customer care service, the company said on Friday. The axing will affect workers in South Africa. MultiChoice, which competes with Netflix in online streaming …

Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2x84cVp

