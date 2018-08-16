  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Entertainment [Music] Oritse Femi – Agadatu – Naijaloaded

#1
MSN Gang/ Arogunmenite sounds presents a brand new hit from the most consistent sound god in the music scene.

Oritse Femi has been giving us back to back in the past weeks....



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2QlVg7e

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top