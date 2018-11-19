President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday launched his re-election campaign with the presentation of his achievements, and his plans, if reelected for a second tenure.
On job creation, the campaign with the theme, “The Next Level: Working for the Greatest Number”, announced plans to engage one million N-Power graduates and “skill up” …
