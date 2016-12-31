The federal government of Nigeria has commenced payment of the N30,000 monthly stipend to graduates employed under its N-Power scheme, office of the Vice President has announced. According to Spokesman Laolu Akande, all successfully verified beneficiaries who have provided bank accounts are being processed for payment.’’ "Some beneficiaries will receive their first stipends today -December 30.’’ he added. “Already, close to 50% of the 200,000 unemployed graduates selected in the first batch of N-Power job program have now been verified and being processed for December stipends’ payment. “This process will continue and some will receive their stipends after the New Year public holiday, starting from Tuesday, 3rd of January. “ "N-Power Volunteer Corps members are encouraged to take their virtual training seriously over this period,’’ Mr Akande added.