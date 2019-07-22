JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics N2trn spent on constituency projects without results – ICPC – Newtelegraph

The Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said the nation had spent about N2 trillion on constituency projects without commensurate development at the grassroots.

The commission’s spokesperson, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, in a statement in Abuja yesterday, quoted the chairman as saying …

