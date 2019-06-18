Politics N900b Probe: Senators, Reps To Return Fake Projects Funds – Nairaland

#1
Investigators are hitting the road today in search of lawmakers’ N900b constituency projects in states. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is verifying constituency projects executed by immediate past senators and members of the House of Representatives.....



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2IntDc8 ICPC

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top