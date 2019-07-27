JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Naira Marley’s case with EFCC turns into examination question for Lagos State Polytechnic students (Photo) – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Following Naira Marley’s recent ordeal with EFCC, students of the department of Mass Communications in Lagos State Polytechnic were faced with the task of answering a question on the case in their recent examination.

To be awarded a whooping 20 marks, the students were asked to give an answer to the …

naira marley.JPG

via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2ZetayT

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top