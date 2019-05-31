Entertainment Naira Marley To Remain In Ikoyi Prison Till Monday June 3rd – Naijaloaded

#1
Embattled singer, Afeez Fashola, will remain in Ikoyi prison until Monday, June 3rd following the inability of his management to confirm his bail conditions which they say they have perfected.

Recall that on Thursday May 30th, a judge granted him bail in the …



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2JPobAv

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top