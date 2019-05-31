Embattled singer, Afeez Fashola, will remain in Ikoyi prison until Monday, June 3rd following the inability of his management to confirm his bail conditions which they say they have perfected.
Recall that on Thursday May 30th, a judge granted him bail in the …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2JPobAv
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Recall that on Thursday May 30th, a judge granted him bail in the …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2JPobAv
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]